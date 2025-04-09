Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,671.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,860.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,740.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,417.65 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, with a total value of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. This trade represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total value of $163,682.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,992,863.08. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,952 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

