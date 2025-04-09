Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 128,006 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 124.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,006 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of SEI Investments worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $2,645,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,746,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,818,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $5,787,296.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,160,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,868,356. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,507. This trade represents a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SEI Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

