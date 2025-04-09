Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.33% of Grand Canyon Education worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.17 and a 12 month high of $192.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.62 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.