Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 163 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of DTE Energy worth $20,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 174,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $12,687,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. This trade represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

DTE opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.