Martingale Asset Management L P Has $14.40 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,864,000 after buying an additional 149,124 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,168,000 after acquiring an additional 393,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $802,036,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

REGN opened at $556.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.36 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

