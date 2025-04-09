Martingale Asset Management L P Has $29.01 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 370.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 206,718 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $29,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 58,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 43,305 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,518.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,150,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 133,187 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 44,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $6,788,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,013.60. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at $17,450,923.68. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,001 shares of company stock valued at $39,362,831 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

