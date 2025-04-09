Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 7,553 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.24% of Amdocs worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

