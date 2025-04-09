Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,296 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,296,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.13.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE IBM opened at $220.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.20 and its 200 day moving average is $232.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

