Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 346.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 17.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.55.

Landstar System Stock Down 2.2 %

LSTR opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $196.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

