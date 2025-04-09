Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.09% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -139.13 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.42 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,051 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $203,194.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,553.60. The trade was a 25.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,904. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,735. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNSA. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

