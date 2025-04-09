Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.10% of JELD-WEN worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after buying an additional 220,815 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 477,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $434.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.93.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,749,237 shares in the company, valued at $69,610,834.02. This represents a 0.79 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,400. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 720,137 shares of company stock worth $4,580,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

