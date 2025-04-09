Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.17 Million in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 525,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 160,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 85,950 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.68. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,294. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $204,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,335,369.20. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

