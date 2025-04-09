Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.14% of World Kinect worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WKC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Kinect in the third quarter worth $297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in World Kinect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of WKC stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. World Kinect Co. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $31.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Articles

