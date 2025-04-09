Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

BATS IEFA opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

