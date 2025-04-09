Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.20% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 507.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 17,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $563,374.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489.15. The trade was a 98.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $143,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,375.11. This represents a 11.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,633 shares of company stock worth $1,716,024. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

