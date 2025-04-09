Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 53.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 55,473 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

