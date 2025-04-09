Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Select Water Solutions worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 201,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 524,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 376,218 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $942.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.51. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $349.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.62 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

In other news, CEO John Schmitz sold 73,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $957,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,825,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,811,417.84. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

