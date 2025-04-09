Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

WFG opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.06 and a beta of 1.21. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -609.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

