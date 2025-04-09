Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Navient worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 757.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Navient by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at $256,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $17.28.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Navient from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

