Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 300,126 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,126 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of QuidelOrtho worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,817,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,716,000 after buying an additional 764,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,907,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after acquiring an additional 275,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,406,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,666,000 after acquiring an additional 173,174 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,115,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 469,132 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 162,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.43. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 72.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

