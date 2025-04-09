MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on MasTec from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $106.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.22. MasTec has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 1.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,910,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 363,502 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,612,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,730,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

