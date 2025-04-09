MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 1384951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their target price on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

MasterBrand Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $667.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.85 million.

MasterBrand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MasterBrand news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MasterBrand by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MasterBrand by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

