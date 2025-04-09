Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTCH. HSBC cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of MTCH traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,154. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. Match Group has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,824 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,677 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,818,000 after purchasing an additional 939,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,608,000 after buying an additional 1,174,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,968,000 after buying an additional 2,952,470 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

