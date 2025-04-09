Maximus, Inc. (MMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 31st

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Saturday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MMS opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70.

Insider Activity at Maximus

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maximus

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.