Maximus, Inc. (MMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 31st

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Saturday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Maximus has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Maximus Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MMS opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Maximus has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70.

Maximus (NYSE:MMSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

