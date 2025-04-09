Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires 877 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 2.0% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 208,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.67. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.