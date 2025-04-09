Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 9,688 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,970,000 after buying an additional 4,651,707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,427,000 after purchasing an additional 758,024 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5,196.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 689,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,658,000 after purchasing an additional 676,419 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 13.6 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $180.62 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $229.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

