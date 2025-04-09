Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.1% of Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total value of $2,849,868.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,855,091.88. This trade represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

