Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases 10,361 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Down 15.1 %

Shares of BATS:RDVI opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.08. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

