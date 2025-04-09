Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 460 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

