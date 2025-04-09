MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 485.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 471,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,298 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.71% of MediaAlpha worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 157.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAX has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

MAX stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.32 million, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.11.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.38 million. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

