Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 759,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Shares of MPW opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.42%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

