Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $640.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $765.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.10.

NASDAQ:META opened at $510.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $638.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $609.42.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.41, for a total transaction of $7,984,944.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,290 shares in the company, valued at $234,649,678.90. The trade was a 3.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $250,596.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,777.76. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,899 shares of company stock valued at $333,868,573. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $289,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,015 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 2,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

