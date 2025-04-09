Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) vs. Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Head to Head Analysis

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paragon Technologies and Metallurgical Co. of China”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Technologies $125.27 million 0.12 $1.14 million ($0.33) -26.52 Metallurgical Co. of China $88.53 billion 0.05 $1.23 billion $0.73 5.41

Metallurgical Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Technologies. Paragon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metallurgical Co. of China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Paragon Technologies has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallurgical Co. of China has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Technologies -0.44% N/A N/A Metallurgical Co. of China 0.95% 3.13% 0.79%

Summary

Metallurgical Co. of China beats Paragon Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the automation, distribution, and real estate activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers various systems, software and services, including complete order fulfillment, assembly, product advancing systems, productivity, production and order fulfillment accuracy, and safety enhancements for automated material handling and order processing applications to distribution centers, manufacturers, and warehouses. The company provides towline conveyance used in heavy industrial products manufacturing and warehouses; and technologies composing patented A-Frame and Mobile-Matic robotic picking system. In addition, the company distributes servers, workstations, storage, networking, and audio-visual products, and power protection systems; notebook and desktop computers, printers, projectors, gaming products, and accessories; consumer electronics and home appliances; and offers managed services, printing, electronic documents management, and electronic invoicing, as well as high-capacity storage solutions to businesses. Further, it acquires, invests in, and manages residential real estate; and invests in businesses and marketable securities under the investment management policy. The company was formerly known as SI Handling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Paragon Technologies, Inc. in April 2000. Paragon Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects. Its Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, and housing properties; and develops land. The company’s Equipment Manufacturing segment engages in the development and production of metallurgical equipment, steel structures, and other metal products. Its Resource Development segment is involved in the development, mining, and processing of mineral resources; and the production of nonferrous metals and polysilicon. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

