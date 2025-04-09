Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 197425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Metals Acquisition from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
