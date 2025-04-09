Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Acquired by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.25% of Metropolitan Bank worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 12.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Dale C. Fredston sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $62,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,186.36. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $826,520.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,401.84. This represents a 13.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,088 shares of company stock worth $1,161,791. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MCB opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $548.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.95. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.39. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

