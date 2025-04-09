Micron Technology (MU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2025 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Micron Technology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Micron Technology was given a new $125.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/17/2025 – Micron Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities to a “strong-buy” rating.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.16. 17,164,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,924,884. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Micron Technology by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 502,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,280,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

