MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading 6.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.66. 1,061,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,284,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.