Mizuho Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $255.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.04.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $170.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

