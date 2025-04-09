Mizuho Lowers Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $355.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $400.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.30.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $277.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. Medpace has a 52 week low of $269.36 and a 52 week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $9,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

