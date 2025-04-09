Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108,507 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.28% of Moelis & Company worth $70,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 4,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $184,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,762. This trade represents a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ciafone Katherine Pilcher sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $260,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,116. This represents a 47.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,721 shares of company stock worth $1,677,017 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.73%.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

