Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MSDL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSDL

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of MSDL stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.