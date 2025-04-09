Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Has $38.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 7.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $38,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,517,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 353.5% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 663,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $189.80 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.