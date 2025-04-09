Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $109.18 and last traded at $108.41. 227,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 542,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.78.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 8.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at $78,435,669.04. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.