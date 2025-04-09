MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MYRG. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $101.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $177.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MYR Group by 697.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 85.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

