Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $705.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 829.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 520.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

