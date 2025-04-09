National Bank of Canada FI Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Globant by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 133,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,556,000 after buying an additional 46,649 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 291,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after acquiring an additional 87,242 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,444,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Globant by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.69.

GLOB stock opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $96.23 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.38 and its 200-day moving average is $195.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

