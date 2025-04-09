National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.13% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 215,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 87,278 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,445,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

