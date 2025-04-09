National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,507,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 85,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after buying an additional 50,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,232,000 after acquiring an additional 352,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,368,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,320,000 after acquiring an additional 191,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

