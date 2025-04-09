National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of 10x Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 56.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after buying an additional 116,534 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

10x Genomics Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of TXG opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $873.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.01.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan Mateo acquired 40,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $445,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $687,237.74. This trade represents a 184.41 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $50,623.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,036.68. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

