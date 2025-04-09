National Bank of Canada FI Sells 175,284 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,284 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.11% of DigitalBridge Group worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 868.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,427,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,603,000 after buying an additional 474,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,895,000 after acquiring an additional 317,776 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,743,000 after buying an additional 115,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,030,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after acquiring an additional 99,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 225.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DBRG shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.39.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

